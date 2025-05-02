Aldi confirms early May bank holiday opening hours in Sussex and Surrey
Standard opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores across the UK on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.
Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday, May 5, while in Scotland stores will close at 10pm as normal.
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.
The UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing May bank holiday, whatever the weather.
Whether it’s for a BBQ or long weekend away, Aldi shoppers can enjoy everything from its range of British meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices.
