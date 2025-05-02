Aldi confirms early May bank holiday opening hours in Sussex and Surrey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi have confirmed its opening times for the upcoming early May bank holiday.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standard opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores across the UK on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday, May 5, while in Scotland stores will close at 10pm as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

Aldi have confirmed its opening times for the upcoming early May bank holiday. Picture by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

The UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing May bank holiday, whatever the weather.

Whether it’s for a BBQ or long weekend away, Aldi shoppers can enjoy everything from its range of British meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices.