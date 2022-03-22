The centre, in Foxwood Avenue, Angmering, is soon to be offering its range of classes and groups again, throughout the week, but during Covid, it has been the main vaccination centre for the area.

To help ensure the centre can continue to support the community, the housebuilder has donated £1,000 towards expanding the selection of activities available for all ages in 2022.

Angmering Community Centre is getting ready to open its doors once again for classes and groups

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Angmering Community Centre has been a vital centrepiece for the local community, so it is a pleasure to see that in early April it will open its doors once again for classes.

“Grassroots centres such as these are often the starting places for young talent to flourish and develop new skills, so as we help the community to grow by delivering new homes, we are also proud to invest in existing facilities for residents.”

The company, which is currently building its Ecclesden Park development less than a mile away from the centre, made the donation from its Community Fund, which was set up to support initiatives, organisations and activities in the region.

Judith Cross, chair of trustees at Angmering Community Centre, said: “Our centre has been of great benefit for the community, providing residents with the opportunity to try out new activities and meet people, while allowing the most vulnerable in the area to access much-needed support.

“We thank David Wilson Southern Counties for investing in us. Their donation will be used to support groups who look to expand their selection of activities throughout 2022.”

