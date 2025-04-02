Another new nail bar to open in Worthing

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A poster has gone up advertising a new nail bar that will be ‘opening soon’ in Worthing.

The business will open in The Broadway, in the space previously occupied by Broadway News and Gifts, which closed down in 2020.

It is next door to what was Whyte Weddings until it closed last year, and two doors down from the new Mr Bagel shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Worthing town centre restaurant announces closure

The new nail bar is 'coming soon' to The Broadway in WorthingThe new nail bar is 'coming soon' to The Broadway in Worthing
The new nail bar is 'coming soon' to The Broadway in Worthing

Building work is being carried out at the new business, but the builders on site said they did not know when it would be opening.

The new nail bar opens a few months after another new nail bar opened in the town centre. B Lux Nails opened in Montague Street at the end of last year, in the space previously occupied by Ding Tea.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice