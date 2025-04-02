Another new nail bar to open in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A poster has gone up advertising a new nail bar that will be ‘opening soon’ in Worthing.

The business will open in The Broadway, in the space previously occupied by Broadway News and Gifts, which closed down in 2020.

It is next door to what was Whyte Weddings until it closed last year, and two doors down from the new Mr Bagel shop.

The new nail bar is 'coming soon' to The Broadway in Worthing

Building work is being carried out at the new business, but the builders on site said they did not know when it would be opening.

The new nail bar opens a few months after another new nail bar opened in the town centre. B Lux Nails opened in Montague Street at the end of last year, in the space previously occupied by Ding Tea.