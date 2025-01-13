Another popular Sussex shop announces closure due to tough financial climate
Sussex Party Shop, in Broadwater Boulevard, Worthing, revealed on Facebook that it had its last day of trading on December 31. The popular shop, which specialised in balloon décor for parties, weddings and events, has now been cleared out and a ‘to let’ sign is displayed outside.
The Facebook post on the business’s own page read: “It is with great sadness that we write this status but after 17 years of service, unfortunately it has came to an end, today was our last day of trading, with making it through covid, the last couple of years have not been good to us, with the ups & downs with the financial situation, we have had so many great years with great customers, some that have become friends, after trying everything to stay open, with new ideas, it just hasn’t happened, so on a sad note but a positive one for the future, we all here, would like to thank everyone who used us a very, very Happy 2025.” (sic)
The sad news comes just days after we reported Bee Sweet in South Farm Road, Worthing, would also be closing once the lease on the shop runs out.
