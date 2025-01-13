Another popular Sussex shop announces closure due to tough financial climate

A party shop which has been serving customers from Worthing and beyond for 17 years has announced its closure.

The Facebook post on the business’s own page read: “It is with great sadness that we write this status but after 17 years of service, unfortunately it has came to an end, today was our last day of trading, with making it through covid, the last couple of years have not been good to us, with the ups & downs with the financial situation, we have had so many great years with great customers, some that have become friends, after trying everything to stay open, with new ideas, it just hasn’t happened, so on a sad note but a positive one for the future, we all here, would like to thank everyone who used us a very, very Happy 2025.” (sic)