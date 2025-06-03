Application for review of alcohol licence at Horsham shop

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An application has been made to Horsham District Council for a review of an alcohol licence at a town centre shop.

West Sussex Trading Standards are seeking the review of a premises licence held by Horsham Food and Wine in East Street.

Trading Standards say that ‘licensing objectives have been undermined’ relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm.

Related topics:Horsham District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice