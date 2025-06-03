Application for review of alcohol licence at Horsham shop
An application has been made to Horsham District Council for a review of an alcohol licence at a town centre shop.
West Sussex Trading Standards are seeking the review of a premises licence held by Horsham Food and Wine in East Street.
Trading Standards say that ‘licensing objectives have been undermined’ relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm.
