Wetherspoons has put in plans to refurbish the front of its branch in Hastings.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council last week, JD Wetherspoon PLC is seeking planning approval for changes at the John Logie Baird Public House in Havelock Road.

The pub chain is seeking planning permission to remove the bar’s front terrace, replacing it with an expanded internal area and a new frontage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In documents submitted as part of the application, a Wetherspoons spokesman said: “Currently, the existing façade and layout—including the terrace seating positioned directly in front of the building—restrict outward views for customers inside the pub. This setup creates a visual barrier, limiting the sense of openness and connection to the surrounding environment.

Plan for the refurbishment at the John Logie Baird in Havelock Road. Image: JD Wetherspoon PLC

“The new shopfront design aims to reverse this by opening up sightlines, creating a more inviting atmosphere, and establishing a stronger interaction between the pub and the public realm outside. This not only enhances the customer experience within the venue but also contributes positively to the street scene.”

The application says the entrance to the bar would also be re-arranged. Currently, it has two main entrances on either side of the terrace, but the proposals would see the right-hand entrance (from the outside looking in) become a fire exit.

A spokesman for the applicant sets out how the change of entrance is intended to address conflict with a nearby bus stop. The applicant says the position of this bus stop and entrance has been “contributing to congestion and crowding in front of the pub.”