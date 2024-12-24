Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many UK petrol stations have varying opening hours during the Christmas period

Supermarket petrol stations, like those at Sainsbury’s and Tesco, may have different schedules

Motorway service stations are required to remain open on Christmas Day

Other independent petrol stations could have reduced or altered hours during the holiday

Christmas Day is one of the few times in the year when businesses across the UK close their doors.

As such, many people wonder whether petrol stations will be open, especially if they need to refuel or grab some essentials during the festive period.

Whether you’re making a long journey to visit family or simply need to top up your tank, it's important to know which petrol stations will be open and when.

Supermarket petrol stations

Supermarkets are a popular choice for filling up on petrol as they often offer competitive prices, but the opening hours of petrol stations associated with supermarkets can vary significantly during the Christmas period.

Sainsbury’s petrol stations will not be open on Christmas Day, but on other days over the festive period, will continue to open 30 minutes before the main store and close 30 minutes after the store closes.

There are a couple of exceptions to this on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when Sainsbury’s petrol stations will open an hour later than usual.

Tesco petrol stations will also be completely closed on Christmas Day, consistent with their policy of closing most of their stores on public holidays.

As for other supermarket chains, ASDA and Morrisons have both confirmed their stores will be closed on Christmas Day, meaning their petrol stations likely will be too.

Opening times may vary slightly by location, so be sure to check individual petrol station opening times online before heading out.

Motorway services

Due to their critical nature, providing drivers with a place to rest, eat, drink, refuel, and use essential facilities like toilets, motorway service stations are required by law to remain open on Christmas Day.

These service stations will typically remain open throughout Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and other public holidays, so you can rest assured that you will find fuel and other facilities available.

Many service stations also feature fast food chains, coffee shops and rest areas where drivers can take a break during long journeys, although these are not required to be open for service stations to meet their legal requirements.

Other petrol brands

Christmas Day opening hours may vary between petrol stations from other brands, especially those run by independent brands or smaller chains.

Some may choose to close completely for the holiday, while others may remain open with reduced hours.

To avoid any frustration or confusion, it is always a good idea to check the opening hours of your preferred petrol stations in advance.

Many petrol station websites or apps provide up-to-date information, so make sure to consult these to plan your refuelling needs during the festive period.

