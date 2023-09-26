Arundel café may have to shut due road closures caused by 10 weeks of gas works
Edgcumbes Tea & Coffee, which runs the EDGE Café in Ford Lane, said it was given just three weeks’ notice of the 10-week programme of gas works. The firm managed to stay open during Covid, but said this could see it have to shut due to customers not wanting to negotiate the road closures and diversions being put in place.
Alice Edgcumbe-Rendle, director, said: “First covid then the cost of living crisis, now a 10-week road closure. The EDGE Café is being pushed to its limits and may be forced to shut its doors whilst the road remains closed in one direction.”
Edgcumbes has been roasting coffee and blending loose leaf tea in Sussex for more then 40 years, but Alice said this is one of the biggest challenges the company has faced.
She added: “How are businesses on Ford Lane meant to survive? With so many other temporary traffic lights popping up around the area, people are not wanting to travel the diversion route.
"Unfortunately, the mix of road works and bad weather means we have seen a huge decline in café and store footfall and if this continues, we must seriously consider a temporary closure or reduced hours until the road is re-open. The café and store also stock a range of products from small local suppliers, who may be affected by this.”
The café is offering customers who continue to visit enhanced coffee loyalty cards and a range of coffee and cake offers.
“We are hoping people still make use of our tea & coffee refillery, which offers 15 per cent off. Our customers can shop online too, but we’d much rather see our community face-to-face,” Alice said. “What else can we do? Other than hope that our loyal customers are willing to travel a little bit further to see us.”
West Sussex County Council’s roadworks map shows the works are being carried out by SSE Energy Services, and are scheduled to finish on November 17. SSE was asked for comment.
The EDGE Café is open seven days a week and offers free parking, wifi and dog treats. People can also order online at www.edgcumbes.co.uk. The roastery is operating as usual.