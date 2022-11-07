As a sign of solidarity, Arundel Town Council raised the Ukrainian flag in the town square across the road in High Street.

Michael Lyons, from The Steakist, said: "It was a great evening. We were sold out and the atmosphere was brilliant.”

Guests were moved when Ukrainians Kateryna Kryvokhat'ko-Furlong and Oleksandra Sidorenko gave an insight on the plight of their friends, families, and countrymen still in Ukraine. They also wanted to thank the region and all British people for their hospitality and continued support.

The Steakist, In High Street, Arundel

Advertisement Hide Ad

An auction saw bids reach £500 for the use of a luxury car from Harwoods and a Cartier scarf. The Steakist offered a £50 voucher to anyone who pledged £100 or more to the Red Cross.

Michael added: "It all went a bit mad. We got carried away by the night. Suddenly we had given away about £750 in vouchers. We want to support Ukraine so we are delighted by the result and look forward to seeing our customers redeem their vouchers on our fabulous steaks or our new Sunday lunch."