Arundel restaurant puts on evening of fundraising for Ukraine – and raises more than £5,000
Arundel residents took part in an evening of fundraising for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal by snapping up tickets for dinner at the Steakist Restaurant.
As a sign of solidarity, Arundel Town Council raised the Ukrainian flag in the town square across the road in High Street.
Michael Lyons, from The Steakist, said: "It was a great evening. We were sold out and the atmosphere was brilliant.”
Guests were moved when Ukrainians Kateryna Kryvokhat'ko-Furlong and Oleksandra Sidorenko gave an insight on the plight of their friends, families, and countrymen still in Ukraine. They also wanted to thank the region and all British people for their hospitality and continued support.
An auction saw bids reach £500 for the use of a luxury car from Harwoods and a Cartier scarf. The Steakist offered a £50 voucher to anyone who pledged £100 or more to the Red Cross.
Michael added: "It all went a bit mad. We got carried away by the night. Suddenly we had given away about £750 in vouchers. We want to support Ukraine so we are delighted by the result and look forward to seeing our customers redeem their vouchers on our fabulous steaks or our new Sunday lunch."
Sarah Collins, from The Red Cross, said "I am delighted with the outcome. We had a delicious meal, the Steakist did an excellent job. £20 from every ticket sale was also donated. With gift aid, we hope to exceed £5,000. I would like to thank The Steakist and the residents of Arundel for their support."