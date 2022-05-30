Pizza Rebellion, the UK's first robotic pizza machine, started serving customers outside The Richmond Arms in West Ashling, near Chichester, last year.

Due to its success, business owners Will and Emma Jack decided to set up a second machine in Southgate, opposite Chichester Railway Station (PO19 8DN) and then a third one outside the city college (PO19 1SB).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour vending machines, which can dish out hot pizzas in under four minutes, can now also be found in Worthing (BN11 2EW), Bognor Regis (PO21 2XH) and Brighton (BN1 3XP).

Pizza Rebellion's 24/7 vending machine is in Brighton Road, Worthing

Meanwhile, council-supported plans to install a Pizza Rebellion vending machine on Southsea seafront have drawn strong criticism from both health leaders and Hampshire police.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for it to increase anti-social behaviour and over the principle of the council backing an increase in the availability of fast food.

Click here to read more from our sister title, the Portsmouth News.

How does the vending machine work?

Will Jack at the Pizza Rebellion machine outside Chichester Railway Station

Each Pizza Rebellion machine holds 70 fresh handmade pizzas of different flavours, ready to be cooked in just over three minutes.

Pizzas are stored in a monitored refrigerated cold room. They are cooked in a patented oven using an electric pulsed jet heat method, delivered back in a pizza box to the customer.

There is also the option of selling uncooked product to be cooked at home.

Pizzas are ordered via interactive screen or reserved via an app using a unique code for contactless collection.

The vending machine can dish out hot pizzas in four minutes.