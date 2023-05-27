Edit Account-Sign Out
Award-winning gelato maker to open new shop in iconic Sussex venue

An award-winning Italian gelato producer is opening a new ice cream shop in an iconic Sussex venue.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th May 2023, 19:31 BST

To celebrate its opening on Duke Street in Brighton’s Lanes on Friday, June 9, Badiani will be offering free scoops of its signature Buontalenti.

Beach-goers and locals can enjoy 16 creamy classics alongside innovative creations like Badiani’s famous Gelato Burgers, Pinguinos, Gelato Cookies, waffles, crepes and more – ‘all made using only the finest ingredients’.

CEO Massimo Franchi is thrilled with the expansion of his business. He said: “We’re excited to bring a taste of Italy to Brighton this summer.

To celebrate its opening on Duke Street in Brighton’s Lanes on Friday, June 9, Badiani will be offering free scoops of its signature Buontalenti.

"Our new shop on Duke Street in the iconic Lanes is just the beginning of our expansion plans to share our authentic Italian gelato experience with the UK.

"Whether you’re a local or just visiting, we can’t wait to serve up our mouth-watering desserts to all of Brighton.”

Sign up via www.badiani1932.com/ciao-brighton for more information.

