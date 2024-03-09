Award-winning Sussex restaurant is up for sale

Remy's Kulinarya, a café, restaurant and patisserie, has become a popular venue at Kings Road in St Leonards-on-sea.

It described as a ‘relaxed café’ with a ‘cosy, vintage vibe’, serving Filipino dishes, classic British fare and cream tea. The current owners are looking to sell to ‘facilitate retirement plans’.

The restaurant has been listed on uk.businessesforsale.com. A summary on the site reads: “Generated a turnover of circa £145,000. Serves an extensive menu of eastern and western cuisine.

"Offers use of its premises for functions such as live music, wedding receptions, birthday parties and other private events. Is fully licensed to serve alcohol.

"Features an outdoor dining area and is ideally positioned near the seafront and an array of tourist attractions. Operates from leasehold premises.”

Remy's Kulinarya was awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice certificate in 2020. Tripadvisor named the business among the top ten per cent of restaurants worldwide in 2021.

It was also named in the top 15 best independent restaurants in the UK.

One of Remy's pork dishes

Remy's Kulinarya Owner Remy Hough (second from left) with her husband John Hough and staff members Shan Bepari and Lorraine Thomas outside the restaurant in St Leonards.