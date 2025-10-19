Bakery co-owned by Romesh Ranganathan to open second branch in Horsham

A bakery, which is co-owned by Crawley’s Romesh Ranganathan, is set to open a second branch in Horsham.

Coughlans Bakery opened its first Horsham shop at 102 Blackbridge Lane on Friday, August 22.

Two months on, business director Sean Coughlan said in a social media video that he is ‘super excited to announce a new shop’.

A new bakery will open at 1 Piries Place – in the heart of Horsham tow centre. Sean, who picked up the keys on Friday, said the bakery will open in mid-November.

It will replace Louise Sloan Opticians, which recently moved to a new premises at 3-4 Middle Street.

Sean explained: “I’ve wanted a shop in Horsham for a very long time and actually found the shop in Piries Place first and fell in love with the site.

"And then not long after, I found 102 Blackbridge Lane and liked them both – so I decided to go for both.

“All our bakery shops have exactly the same menu so this will be the case for our new Piries Place shop.”

Business director Sean Coughlan said in a social media video that he is ‘super excited to announce' a new bakery in Piries Place, Horsham. Photo: Coughlans Bakery

The Coughlan family have been artisan bakers since their grandfather Jack founded the company in 1937. They specialise in fresh, handmade artisan food using local suppliers and the company is now in its third generation of bakers.

They use Jack’s original recipes and also aim to bring out new products every week.

Coughlans already has shops in Maidenbower, Crawley and in Dorking – where comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan has been spotted working behind the counter.

Sean added: “The long term vision is to slowly grow. We make absolutely everything by hand but making sure we grow with control is vital.

"We still, to this day, use original recipes from my grandad’s days from when he founded us in 1937.

"Last year, our dear friend Romesh Ranganathan came on board and is just the best business partner.

"He’s super positive and really helps us giving us the confidence to spread our wings a bit more – hence us venturing into Sussex with our aim to venture further south too.”

Sean said he has a lot of family in Horsham and it’s ‘always been a real favourite place of mine’.

"With regards to community, that is what we love most – as family bakers,” he said.

"Being a hub of the community is one of the most important things. We bake in store, using only the best ingredients.

"We go to London’s new Covent Garden market every night for the best ingredients you can buy – our flour is milled 30 miles away.

"We are also a zero food waste business and support five local homeless charities every single day.

"Without community, we are nothing. We and our team all live in our local communities and we just love it.”