Beauty product producer moves to West Sussex – and he's giving away a holiday this year

The owner of a beauty product business said he is happy to have moved into new offices in Shoreham.

Neil Masey, owner of Mr Masey’s Emporium, has taken on a unit in Basildon Chambers in East Street above Hector’s Shed, from where he and his team make and ship a line of award-winning beauty products.

The business was started in 2014 when Neil wanted to source a vegan moustache oil and couldn’t find one, so decided to create one himself. As it grew, he moved to premises in Lewes, and two weeks ago made the move to West Sussex.

Neil said: “I’ve run a few businesses over the years and they’ve always started by me creating something I saw as a gap in the market. Pre-Brexit we were stocking to around 120 businesses in the UK and Europe, but when we left Europe it had a big impact on business.

Neil Masey with some of the Mr Masey's Emporium range of products at her new Shoreham base

"We had to work to build it back up, and then Covid hit, which saw about two thirds of our stockists failing to open back up again.

"We downsized the units we had in Lewes, and then decided to move here to the very cute town of Shoreham, which has just the right amount of space for us and is a lovely setting.”

Mr Masey’s Emporium started by specialising in beard and moustache care products, and has branched out into skincare, colognes and perfumes.

All the products are vegan, cruelty free and use natural ingredients.

Neil said he is inspired by trends and fashions at the time, and always uses feedback from customers and stockists to guide what he should create next.

He added: “I think it’s important to always be offering something new, or you can get a bit stagnant. We introduce new products every year, and this year we’re bringing out lip balm and a room fragrance.

"Things that have started selling well are our shower gels and face washes. So, although at the heart of us is our men’s grooming products, I would estimate that about 50 per cent of our database are women.

"You have to be super flexible and aware of the trends almost before they’re happening. This year is all about home and bath products.”

The brand is stocked mainly in gents clothes shops, or eco product shops, as well as some barbers. Local stockists include The Pad in Shoreham, and a stall in Kensington Gardens in Brighton. Customers can also buy Mr Masey’s products via its website.

Ever the entrepreneur, Neil also runs an online vintage toy store and has bought an old property in Sicily which he has turned into an Airbnb.

He plans to offer his customers the chance to win a week at the villa, which is in the northern region of Sicily in the village of Novara di Sicilia. The Old Noar range sold by Mr Masey’s is inspired by Sicily with notes of bergamot, and visitors to Neil’s villa will find it there.

Mr Masey’s most popular product is its No 6 cologne, which has a masculine, warm and spicy scent.

Going forward, Neil hopes to increase the amount of stores his products are stocked in, as well as build up the product range.