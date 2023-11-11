A beloved shoe repairs and key cutting business has shut down in Worthing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter May & Grandson Shoe Repairs & Key Cutting – which was based in Cotswold Road – served customers for the final time on Friday (November 10).

"The time has come to let you all know… we are closing our shop,” the shop’s owners Michael and Ang Hard announced on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s been an absolute blast working here and serving our many customers over the years, but we have an opportunity to do something else now, and after many discussions, we’ve decided to grab the opportunity with both hands and run with it!

Michael and Ang Hard served customers for the final time – at Peter May & Grandson Shoe Repairs & Key Cutting in Cotswold Road – on Friday (November 10). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for supporting our business over the years. It’s going to be very strange not seeing our regulars and coming to work here each day.”

Speaking to the Worthing Herald, Ang said it was the ‘right time’ to move onto ventures new.

She added: “We’ve got the opportunity to do something else. We thought we’d change it up and try a different thing in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My husband has been here a long time – he’s owned it since 2009. The customers have been fantastic. We’ve got some very loyal customers who are very upset we are shutting it down.

“We’ve had loads of messages online and they’ve all been really kind.

“I am going to carry on partly what I was doing here, just fixing horse riding boots and motorcycle leathers.

"He [Michael] has taken up another job elsewhere at a double glazing firm, so he’s completely changed what he’s doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael and Ang made sure all outstanding work was completed, and continued cutting keys, before shutting for good on Friday evening.

Ang said she is pointing the shop’s customers to another local repair shop – Footstep Shoe Repairs – in Wallace Parade, Worthing, adding: “They do a brilliant job.

“Everyone has to shop local and support local businesses.