4 . Swim-up bar

North Star, Worthing joked with its customers that it was opening the town's very first swim-up bar today. They said: "We've heard the comments and we know you're tired of walking up to the bar. We've filled our bar side with water, so that you can have a leisurely swim to purchase your next round of drinks or packet of Nobbys Nuts! Summer has definitely arrived early here at the North Star!! Grab your bikinis from the back of your wardrobe, squidge into your speedos and we'll see you at the swim up bar soon!!!" Photo: North Star, Worthing / Adam Howell