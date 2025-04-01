From pier charges to swimming pool cinemas, there were certainly some eyebrow-raising posts on social media from some much-loved local businesses.
What are the origins of April Fools’ Day?
The origins of April Fools’ Day is contested. Some believed that French poet Eloy d’Armerval coined the term ‘April fool’, while other historians believe that the holiday stems from the Middle Ages, when there was a switch from using the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar.
April 1 saw the culmination of the New Years’ festivities in France, however when the calendar change happened and some people still celebrated New Years in April, they were branded ‘fools’ by those who celebrated on January 1.
1. Fake pier charges
Perch on Worthing Pier posted on Facebook: "Don’t forget the agreed charges starting today for coming onto the pier. Please ensure you have the correct change: adults £2, children free, small dogs £0.75. Season tickets are available through the pier office on South Street." Photo: Perch on Worthing Pier
2. Hot tubs at pub
This popular pub posted on Facebook: "Thank you for all your patience whilst we install our hot tubs, we are aiming to open Easter weekend. These will be available to rent by the hour per tub, or available to rent per seat - We can’t wait to hop in!" Photo: The Cricketers Worthing
3. Cinema swimming pool?!
The Dome Cinema said it was 'excited to announce' that works are progressing on Worthing's 'first indoor swimming pool cinema', opening this Friday (April 4). Could you imagine?! Photo: Dome Cinema
4. Swim-up bar
North Star, Worthing joked with its customers that it was opening the town's very first swim-up bar today. They said: "We've heard the comments and we know you're tired of walking up to the bar. We've filled our bar side with water, so that you can have a leisurely swim to purchase your next round of drinks or packet of Nobbys Nuts! Summer has definitely arrived early here at the North Star!! Grab your bikinis from the back of your wardrobe, squidge into your speedos and we'll see you at the swim up bar soon!!!" Photo: North Star, Worthing / Adam Howell
