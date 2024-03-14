Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Restaurants Brighton, The BRAVOS are a popular, local food and drink award, voted for by the people of Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

The awards were introduced by DJ Fatboy Slim in a special video voiceover on Instagram.

Voting is live for a period of six weeks from February 1 until March 14. Visit brightonrestaurantawards.co.uk to vote for your favourite restaurant on the list.

The race is on to find the best pub in Sussex, with 39 watering holes to choose from. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s all about showing our love and gratitude to the hospitality crowd for their hard work, dedication, creativity and kindness,” a spokesperson for the awards said.

"We’re so lucky to have you!”

Among the categories is the ‘best Sussex pub’, for which there have been 39 nominations:

– Abyss;

– Crabtree;

– Crown Inn, Dial Post;

– Fountain Inn, Plumpton;

– Jolly Sportsman;

– Long Man Inn Wilmington;

– Shepherd & Dog;

– The Bell Inn, Ticehurst

– The Berwick Inn;

– The Bull, Ditchling;

– The Bull, Newick;

– The Bull Pizza Pub;

– The Cat Inn;

– The Coach and Horses, Compton;

– The Corner House, Worthing;

– The Cricketers, Worthing;

– The Dorset, Lewes;

– The Eight Bells; Jevington;

– The Fountain Inn, Ashurst;

– The Green Man;

– The Griffin, Fletching;

– The Half Moon Inn, Balcombe;

– The Horse and Groom, Chichester;

– The New Inn, Hurstpierpoint;

– The Pelham Arms;

– The Poacher, Hurstpierpoint;

– The Rainbow Inn;

– The Ram Inn;

– The Rose and Crown;

– The Royal Oak;

– The Royal Sovereign, Shoreham;

– The Royal St Leonards;

– The Sportsman;

– The Sussex OX;

– The Swan Inn, Lewes;

– The Talbot;

– The Tap House, Shoreham;

– The Wheatsheaf;