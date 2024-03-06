Organised by Restaurants Brighton, The BRAVOS are a popular, local food and drink award, voted for by the people of Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

"It’s all about showing our love and gratitude to the hospitality crowd for their hard work, dedication, creativity and kindness,” a spokesperson for the awards said.

"We’re so lucky to have you!”

Among the categories is the ‘Best Sussex Restaurant’, for which there have been 43 nominations – including six businesses in Worthing. Click here to cast your vote.

1 . Efes Worthing Among the nominations is Turkish restaurant Efes – which has two restaurants in Worthing (Clifton Road and Portland Road). Efes is focused on ‘serving the quality of food you get in Turkey’ – with fresh meat ‘prepared with proper flavours’. Photo: Sam Morton / Sussex World

2 . Yamu Yamu, Montague Street This dog-friendly restaurant is a hidden gem in Worthing. With Eeast Asian inspired small plates, carefully crafted cocktails, locally brewed craft beer and speciality coffee, the focus is on fresh dishes that are packed with flavour brought to our guests in a vibrant, casual environment. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Jonny's Restaurant, Goring Road Originally The Lazy Brunch Kitchen, Jonny’s Goring opened in 2023 and 'has a similar menu' to the branch in Worthing 'focusing on great quality food served by a friendly team'. Also served is a 'great selection of wines and fizz by the glass', cocktails & beers and a selection of 'small plates of beautiful food'. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Four by Aaron Dalton, Woodside Road FOUR is a 'unique and personal fine-dining experience', set in the purpose-built extension of chef-patron Aaron Dalton’s home in Woodside Road. Photo: Four