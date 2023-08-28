Best West Sussex restaurants: Top 10 Open Table diners' choice winners
An online restaurant-reservation service company has revealed the top ten places to eat in West Sussex, as voted by diners themselves.
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 18:10 BST
Open Table has revealed its top ten diners' choice winners in West Sussex.
A spokesperson said: “Looking for the best overall restaurants in West Sussex? You’re in the right place.
"Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants.
"It's a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit. Enjoy!”
Scroll down and click through to see if your favourite restaurant made the list.
1 / 3