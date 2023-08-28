An online restaurant-reservation service company has revealed the top ten places to eat in West Sussex, as voted by diners themselves.

Open Table has revealed its top ten diners' choice winners in West Sussex.

A spokesperson said: “Looking for the best overall restaurants in West Sussex? You’re in the right place.

"Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants.

"It's a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit. Enjoy!”

Scroll down and click through to see if your favourite restaurant made the list.

1 . The Fig Tree Restaurant - Hurstpierpoint The Fig Tree Restaurant, 120 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five from 594 reviews on Open Table. Found in the heart of Hurstpierpoint, near the South Downs National Park, The Fig Tree is an elegant dining venue offering fresh and seasonal dishes. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Dom Domingo Steakhouse, East Grinstead Dom Domingo Steakhouse in East Grinstead has a rating of 4.8 stars from 129 reviews. The perfect place for people who love steaks and wines Photo: Dom Domingo Steakhouse/OpenTable

3 . Ami Bistro, Worthing Ami Bistro in Rowlands Road, Worthing has 4.8 stars from 631 reviews. Ami Bistro is a relaxed and welcoming restaurant that provides a warm, intimate ambiance Photo: Google Street View

4 . Masala City, Chichester Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester has 4.7 stars from 213 reviews. An authentic Indian experience in a fantastic location full of character. Photo: Google Maps