A Bexhill venue used for weddings and other functions has ceased trading, the company has announced today (Wednesday, February 15).

The Manor Barn, based in De La Warr Road, made the announcement on its Facebook page this afternoon.

It said: “It is with great sadness that Manor Barn Limited of Bexhill, has had to make the difficult decision to cease trading with effect from February 13, 2023, and the directors have instructed FRP Advisory Trading Limited to assist with placing Manor Barn Limited into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation.

"Unfortunately, as Manor Barn Limited is insolvent and unable to continue trading, all booked weddings and functions will no longer be held.Customers with bookings should direct any enquiries to [email protected] or 01424 220231.“If you are owed money by the company, the proposed liquidators, Chris Stevens and Phil Harris of FRP Advisory, will formally be writing to creditors in due course.”

Bexhill- Manor Barn and Gardens. Picture by Steve Hunnisett