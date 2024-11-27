The threat of cyberattacks is very worrying 😳

Blue Yonder has been hit by a ransomware attack.

The supply chain company’s customers include British supermarkets.

Morrisons has said that it has been ‘impacted’ by the disruption.

A hack on a supply chain company has ‘impacted’ supermarkets in the UK. The US-based Blue Yonder was the victim of a ransomware attack over the weekend and the disruption has caused waves around the globe.

Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have both issued statements - while other chains also work with Blue Yonder. Starbucks has also reportedly been impacted by the fallout from the hack.

But what has the ‘impact’ on the supermarkets been? Here’s all you need to know:

What is Blue Yonder?

GV of a Morrisons shop. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

You might not have heard of this company before, but it is a pretty major deal. It is a supply chain management company and among its clients are many major British supermarkets - basically it helps manage the flow of goods arriving in stores.

Blue Yonder is based in Arizona - in the US - and works with companies across the world. Founded in 1987, it was acquired by Panasonic in 2021.

Has Blue Yonder been hacked?

The company was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend - and the impact is being felt across the globe. According to CNN Blue Yonder has said that the hack has affected a private cloud computing service, which some of its customers use, but it has not disrupted its public cloud environment.

Which supermarkets have been affected?

CNN reports that Morrisons and Sainsbury’s are among the supermarkets to have been ‘impacted’ by the Blue Yonder hack. The Grocer reported that Tesco, Waitrose and Asda are also customers of the supply chain management company, but Waitrose and Asda told the website they had not been affected.

A spokesperson for Morrisons told CNN: “We have reverted to a backup process but the outage has caused the smooth flow of goods to our stores to be impacted.” While Sainsbury’s said it had “contingency processes in place” to deal with the Blue Yonder outage.

Starbucks is also said to have been impacted by the hack - at least in the U.S. In America, the coffee giant has been forced to pay its barristers manually because of the disruption, CNN reports.

