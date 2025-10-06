Bognor beauty therapist wins award after anonymous nomination

A Bognor beauty therapist is celebrating after her salon was crowned the best in Sussex.

Danni Clark was among the winners of Englands Business Awards. She topped the beauty salon category list in the South East – Sussex region.

Working solo from her home-based salon, Danni was shocked to even be nominated – having received the news by letter without knowing who had put her forward.

“I don’t know who nominated me, it was completely anonymous,” Danni explained. “Once I found out, I used the QR code from the awards to let my clients vote for me.”

Danni Clark was the Beauty England Business Awards winner in the South East – Sussex region. (Photo contributed)

After making it through to the finals, Danni attended the prestigious event at the Ashford International Hotel on Sunday night, where she discovered she had won her category.

What makes the win even more remarkable is that Danni is a one-woman business, working entirely on her own from a salon converted from her garage.

“I’ve been in the industry for 23 years and I’m best known for my fast waxing – that’s what a lot of clients come to me for,” she said.

“Now I also specialise in laser hair removal and electrolysis.”

Danni has amassed more than 1,000 five-star reviews, which she felt helped her stand out from the crowd.

Danni’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. She previously owned a salon in Aldwick but sold it just three weeks before the COVID lockdown.

She explained: “During lockdown, my husband converted our garage into a salon, so I started from scratch again – new space, new services, and building a new client base.”

The win was not only a personal achievement but a moment of pride for Bognor.

“It’s amazing – I’ve never won anything before,” Danni said.

"It’s great to be recognised, and even better that two businesses from Bognor won on the night [Fino - Restaurant and Bar won in the restaurant category].

"It shows we have good people here in Bognor, doing great work.”

Danni said she was ‘so grateful’ to those who voted for her. She also thanked her customers for their ‘constant support’, which ‘means the world to me’.