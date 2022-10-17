When finished the Care UK home, on Water Lane, will provide short-term and permanent residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 70 older people, and will create 78 new jobs.

The layout of the building will feature individual living spaces for the residents, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room. The home will also have communal areas as well as high-quality facilities, including a cinema, pub and its own coffee shop. The indoor and outdoor space – which includes landscaped gardens – will help to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

Ground is broken on the build of a new Angmering care home

Justin Daley, development project manager for Care UK, said: “We’re thrilled that work has now begun on our Angmering site. It’s a wonderful part of West Sussex to be working in and we’re confident it will be a delightful village for our residents to live in.

“Starting on site is one of my favourite parts of this job as you have the whole build ahead of you. It’s such an exciting chapter of the journey and I cannot wait to assist in getting the new care home constructed.”