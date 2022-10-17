Brand-new Angmering multi-million-pound care home: Ground broken with hopes to open in autumn 2024
The ground has been broken on a brand-new multi-million-pound care home in Angmering which is due to open its doors in autumn 2024.
When finished the Care UK home, on Water Lane, will provide short-term and permanent residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 70 older people, and will create 78 new jobs.
The layout of the building will feature individual living spaces for the residents, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room. The home will also have communal areas as well as high-quality facilities, including a cinema, pub and its own coffee shop. The indoor and outdoor space – which includes landscaped gardens – will help to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.
Justin Daley, development project manager for Care UK, said: “We’re thrilled that work has now begun on our Angmering site. It’s a wonderful part of West Sussex to be working in and we’re confident it will be a delightful village for our residents to live in.
“Starting on site is one of my favourite parts of this job as you have the whole build ahead of you. It’s such an exciting chapter of the journey and I cannot wait to assist in getting the new care home constructed.”
Matt Sainty, commercial director at Natta, said: “We’ve now started on the new care home at Angmering and already it’s going really well and we’re on track to complete the build by autumn 2024. It’s a pleasure to be working with Care UK on the brand-new Angmering home, knowing that we will be creating a new home for 70 residents.”