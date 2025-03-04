'Brand new look' - TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice pub in Sussex set to close for 'exciting transformation'
The Cricketers Southwick – which earned TripAdvisors’ Travellers' Choice award in 2024 – will be closing at 10pm on March 16, ‘for a short time’ whilst staff ‘make some exciting changes’.
A social media notice added: “We will reopen with a brand new look. We can’t wait for you all to see the new and improved Cricks!
“Thank you to our customers for your continuous support!”
Exterior works at the Greene King pub are already underway, with scaffolding up and fences being installed for a new garden area.
General manager Kieran Meehan said: “We reopen to the public on Saturday 5th April with a lot of entertainment that evening. Sunday 6th April is our charity fun day with visits from the police, St John’s Ambulance, fire brigade and we also have a Macmillan Tuk Tuk here with a face painter for the children.”
A Facebook post on February 23 added: “It’s just three weeks to go until we close our doors for 18 days to undergo very exciting transformations!
“Please bare with us during the next few weeks, as we run down stock some items on our menus may be unavailable. We want to thank all our customers again for all your support.”
Pub staff apologised to guests for the ‘cut down in parking spaces’, adding: “Rest assured it will all be worth it for our public re-opening on Saturday 5th April!
"We can’t wait to show you the new and improved Cricketers.”
The pub is hosting a ‘closing down’ party on Friday, March 14.
