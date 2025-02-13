It will now cost £2 to access Brighton Palace Pier between March and September this year – unless you have a local residents card.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May 2024, the pier owners announced the introduction of a £1 admission fee – in a year when the attraction celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Nearly one year on, this fee has been doubled to £2.

On the pier’s website homepage, it states: “The fee only applies from March to September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will now cost £2 to access Brighton Palace Pier between March and September this year – unless you have a local residents card. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The admission fee will not apply to local residents (who have a Brighton Palace Pier local residents card) or children under the age of two.

To apply for a card, those who live in a BN postcode area will need to visit the Brighton Palace Pier website and follow the instructions in this link.

Non-residents will receive a £1 voucher to spend at the pier when paying the £2 entry fee.

A spokesperson for the The Brighton Pier Group (BPG) told Sussex World: “In 2025 we will continue to give free entry to all residents of BN postcodes. To gain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

free entry to the pier the residents can collect their resident’s card from our team at the pier entrance or by contacting us through our website.

"Last year we welcomed an additional 20,000 people to the residents club. Not only can they have free entrybut also receive various offers especially for them, throughout the year. For example next Friday during half term all rides will be £2 for resident card holders, a significant discount.

"For non-residents we will recommence charging on March 8th and the £2 entry fee will include a £1 voucher to spend on the pier. Charging will be from March until

the end of September (weekends only in March and September).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to invest in the maintenance of this, the finest of all piers and an integral part of the Brighton &Hove landscape. Teams are already working on this year’s sub-structure programme and half a mile of new decking is already completed.”

The BPG said the pier is a ‘substantial structure’ and, in recent years, ‘maintenance costs have risen by more than a third’.

It added: “The admission fee is critical in helping to meet the unique challenges and costs of preserving the piers structural integrity as well as continuing to remain as an all-year-round attraction.”

The BPG said last year, when the admission fee was first introduced, that the costs of supporting the structure had risen substantially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2019 and 2014, the cost of maintaining, repairing and operating Brighton Palace Pier had increased 31 per cent, an additional £2.7 million, taking the overall annual cost to £11.6 million, the BPG reported.