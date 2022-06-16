Budding Foundation: Plant donations for Shoreham charity and Worthing children's home

Budding Foundation founder Clive Gravett, centre, presents plants to a team from Shoreham charity Esteem at Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade

Esteem, in Ham Road, Shoreham, was delighted to receive a range of house plants and perennials from Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade.

Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation, a charity which aims to support the needs of younger people in the county, said: “Everyone was delighted with the plants, which will take pride of place in Esteem’s courtyard and drop-in space to soften and improve the environment.”

Bright Star children's home, formerly Cissbury Lodge, is a 16-bed unit that provides care for children and young people with severe learning disability.

Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation, with Bright Star staff at Old Barn garden centre in Dial Post

Three staff went along to Old Barn garden centre, in Dial Post, to collect the generous donation of plants to brighten up the garden.

Clive said: "It was lovely to meet some of the Bright Star staff and help them choose the most suitable plants for their new garden which will be enjoyed by the young residents."