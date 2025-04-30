Burger King in Worthing: Pictures show construction has started on new drive-thru

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Work to build a new drive-thru Burger King has started.

The new fast-food offering will be located at the BP service station in Brighton Road, Worthing. The site is already home to a Pret a Manger, which opened in June of last year.

Workmen on the site can be seen working behind the existing car wash, which is now closed, to create the drive-thru. Work has also begun to move the car wash to the west side of the petrol station forecourt.

Owners of the petrol station Motor Fuel Group (MFG), had previously had plans approved to extend the existing sales building to accommodate a new 'food-to-go', including a drive-thru, the removal of car wash, the provision of two jet washes and relocated car care bay, reconfiguration of car parking, a new bin store and associated works.

Worthing has had a Burger King restaurant before. It was located in Montague Street in the town centre, where Nationwide is now based. It closed down in the 1980s and the town has not had a branch since.

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) was asked for comment and an estimated restaurant opening date, but had not got back to Sussex World at the time this article was published.

