'Buzzing with opportunities' - West Sussex town makes 'surprise' appearance in list of top five locations for business growth and innovation

Worthing and Crawley have been named among the best UK locations, when it comes to business growth and innovation.

The team at ZOTA Professional Training have carried out a study analysing more than 50 major UK locations – ‘weighing up how each one is performing when it comes to fostering tomorrow’s industries’.

"Innovation and business growth are at the heart of the UK’s economic future, with cities competing to become hubs of enterprise, technology, and creativity,” a spokesperson for the training provider said.

"Some urban centres are pulling ahead, building reputations as hotspots for new ideas and high-growth companies. But have you ever wondered which UK cities [and towns] are the very best for business growth and innovation?”

To answer this question, the researchers examined ‘four crucial factors’: business growth; the concentration of so-called ‘new economy’ firms; the number of patents filed per 100,000 residents; and the level of tech event activity per capita.

Together, these reflect ‘not just how businesses are performing today’, but how ‘well-prepared cities are for the next wave of innovation’.

The researchers added: “Each factor was indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, then weighted to mirror its impact on shaping future economies: business growth carried the heaviest weight at 30 per cent, followed by new economy firms at 25 per cent, patents at 25 per cent, and tech events at 20 per cent.

"Data was sourced from the ONS, Google Patents, Eventbrite, and the Centre for Cities. The results were then combined into a final score, creating a definitive ranking of the UK’s leading business and innovation hubs.”

Three Sussex locations were named on the 20-fold list – and were all in the top 11.

"Worthing earns fifth place with a score of 49.07, something of a surprise given its seaside reputation,” a spokesperson for the ZOTA research team said.

"The town matches Milton Keynes with 6.3 per cent business growth (fourth nationally) and delivers 30.82 new economy firms per 1,000 (tenth). Its patent rate is a modest 1,037 per 100,000 (47th place), but it outshines every other [location] for tech events, topping the national table with 985 per 100,000 residents.

"Worthing may not be the first name you’d associate with innovation, but clearly its community is buzzing with opportunities for networking and knowledge-sharing.”

Brighton was sixth, ‘taking the crown for the UK’s highest share of new economy firms’ at 48.38 per 1,000 businesses. Its final score was 35.10.

Crawley came in 11th place, with a final score of 31.53. It was only below Worthing when it came to tech events, with 961 per 100,000 residents. The business growth rate stood at 4.30 per cent, delivering 16.87 new economy firms per 1,000. Its patent rate was a respectable 12,498 per 100,000. people.

At the other end of the scale, the bottom ten locations included Doncaster, Telford, Wigan, Barnsley, Swansea, Bradford, Birmingham, Glasgow, Hull, and Sheffield, all scoring under 15.

The researcher said: “These results suggest that while innovation is thriving in certain pockets of the UK, others still face challenges in building the ecosystems that support growth.”

To find out more, visit: https://zotapro.com/