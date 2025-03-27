Cafe in Horsham Park in alcohol sales bid

An application for a new premises licence is being made for a cafe in Horsham Park.

The Koffie Cafe – formerly Kaya – has lodged an application with Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol from Monday – Sunday from 8am to 11pm.

The application seeks to allow alcohol to be consumed both on and off the premises, and to allow ‘late night refreshment’ and live and recorded music to be played from Monday to Sunday from 11pm until midnight.