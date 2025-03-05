Cake shop opens in Worthing – and the displays are already full of treats

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:46 BST

A cake shop has opened in Worthing town centre.

Egg Free Cake Box’s latest store is in Montague Place, in the building previously occupied by Subway, which closed that branch in September 2023.

Cake Box has franchises around the UK. It sells occasion cakes, as well as cupcakes, cheesecakes and cake accessories. It offers a one-hour collection service on some items.

The business opened last week, offering customers displays full of delicious-looking cakes and treats.

For more information, see https://www.the-cake-box.co.uk/

