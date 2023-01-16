A call for ‘urgent compensation’ has gone out from business owners in Pulborough following a fall-off in trade after the closure of a major road.

The A29 London Road has been shut since December 28 when a landslide left mud and debris strewn across the carriageway.

‘Road closed’ and diversion signs have been erected but some drivers have been causing havoc by using residential roads as cut-throughs – and shops in the village centre have faced a huge drop in trade.

Helen Johnson, who runs the Corn Store tea room and gift shop at Swan Bridge, fears the roads crisis could lead to the closure of her business.

Helen Johnson, owner of The Corn Store Emporium in Pulborough, pictured when her tea room and shop opened in 2020. She says her business is being damaged by the closure of the A29 following a landslide on December 28

She said: "The amount of footfall through the door has decreased drastically and the ones that have managed to get here are moaning that the diversion isn’t clearly marked, difficult to drive along due to parked cars and full of pot holes. I doubt they’ll make the effort again, it’s too much hassle.

"If this continues it could very easily result in the closure of our business. As if we aren’t suffering enough with energy prices and the threat of the river flooding our premises. “We aren’t even taking enough money to cover wage costs. Yesterday in the shop we took £65 all day. we are normally in the hundreds. The tearoom is taking less than approximately one third of their average daily takings.”

She added: “We really need this situation sorted out urgently. Rates are going back up soon and there will be nothing to pay them with if this continues.

“Some form of compensation for local business should be in place and urgently.

“The Cornstore is an important part of the village and we are in very real danger of losing it.”

Kelsie Whittemore, from the Elite/Texaco/Spar, said: “Our garage workshop has been affected as it's harder for customers to get to us. The worst impact has been on fuel sales and shop sales. Fuel sales are down approx 80-85 per cent.”

Other shop owners have also spoken out about the damage the road closure is doing to their businesses.

