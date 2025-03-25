Car dealers Volkswagen to shut down Horsham site

Car dealers Volkswagen are getting set to close down their Horsham site.

The dealership – in Redkiln Way, Horsham – is to shut at the end of the month.

Volkswagen blames the closure on changes in the car industry and evolving customer needs.

A spokesperson said: “Volkswagen, along with the whole motor industry, is moving through a period of unprecedented change, prompted by new technologies and changing customer expectations.

The Volkswagen car dealership in Redkiln Way, Horsham, is to close at the end of the month

"The necessary evolution of the Volkswagen Group UK retailer network, to ensure that we have appropriate representation to meet our customers’ future needs, is a process that has been under way for a couple of years already and will continue into the future.

“We can confirm in this case that Marshall Motor Group’s site in Horsham will be closing from the end of this month.

"Marshall Motor Group is writing to its customers to advise them of alternative sales, service and parts facilities.

"Due to legal requirements and confidentiality agreements, we cannot provide further details.”

