Cedarz opened its doors at 48 Grove Road yesterday (Tuesday, January 21), bringing with it ‘authentic’ Lebanese cuisine.

Its head chef, Peter Toamah, has more than 25 years of experience, and is ‘passionate about crafting dishes that reflect the rich flavors and traditions of Lebanon’.

A spokesperson for Cedarz said: “We aim to offer a wide variety of options, catering to all tastes, from meaty to vegetarian and vegan dishes.

“Each meal is made from scratch, with locally sourced ingredients where possible.

"Our high-quality steaks are a highlight, especially with our signature hot stone, which allows customers to cook their meat just how they like it.

"Our BBQ recipes have been passed down through generations, ensuring a true taste of Lebanon.”

The restaurant’s bar serves handmade cocktails, a wide range of spirits and draught beers.

All dishes are ‘designed for sharing’, according to Cedarz, and are ‘perfectly spiced’ in a way that ‘highlights the flavours without overwhelming the palate’.

The restaurant’s ingredients are sourced locally ‘where possible’, with dishes using locally caught fresh fish and local meat and vegetables.

For more information, and to book a table, visit: www.cedarz.co.uk.

