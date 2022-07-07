Helen Hewitt joined Chailey Heritage Foundation, which employs more than 450 staff, as its first chief executive in 2013.

She is stepping down after deciding to relocate to Bristol with her family.

Helen called the foundation ‘a most amazing charity full of brilliant staff and wonderful young people we care for’.

She said: “I shall be sad to step away but it feels like the right time for me and for the charity.

“The pandemic was hard for everyone but our staff were magnificent and kept all the school and our residential services open throughout.”

Helen said trustees, governors and the senior team set ambitious ten-year goals in 2014, which have been a ‘golden thread’ through the charity’s strategic plans.

She said: “The charity has grown significantly since 2013 and today it is thriving and is nationally recognised for its Outstanding school, its innovative curriculum and the very specialist care that it provides to some of the most vulnerable children and young adults with highly complex health needs.”

Many new facilities opened for young people since 2013 thanks to generous donors.

Helen said: “We now have Patchwork Farm, a wonderful therapeutic care farm, and the Dream Centre is amazing with its cutting-edge immersive facility and is a great space for drama, social events and sport; it has made such a difference to the young people.”

She added that staff recruitment in social care is still a national problem and hopes more new recruits will join the team.

Mark Creamer, chair of trustees, announced that Gareth Germer will join Chailey Heritage Foundation as the new CEO in autumn.

Gareth will step down from his current role as Samaritans’ CEO and has previously worked for NSPCC and Rethink.

Helen said: “Nationally, we are at the beginning of a period of considerable change with significant reforms planned for special educational needs and disability (SEND) and in social care.

“It’s the right time for a new person to come to lead Chailey Heritage Foundation.