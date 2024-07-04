Changes planned at caravan holiday park near Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:55 BST
Changes are being planned at a caravan holiday park south of Horsham.

The Hive Cafe at Honeybridge Park in Dial Post is currently seeking a new licence from Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol between 8.30am and 11pm.

The gated park features both static and touring caravans and the park’s Hive Cafe has both indoor seating and an outdoor marquee area which can accommodate 40 covers.

