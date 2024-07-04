Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changes are being planned at a caravan holiday park south of Horsham.

The Hive Cafe at Honeybridge Park in Dial Post is currently seeking a new licence from Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol between 8.30am and 11pm.

