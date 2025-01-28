Changes planned at Horsham petrol station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes are being planned at a Horsham petrol station.

Fuel company Esso is applying for planning permission to replace existing fuel tanks and make parking changes at its Tesco Express site in Redkiln Way.

Agents Bowman Riley Architects, in a statement to Horsham District Council, say that it is proposed to install new modern fuel tanks with an electronically monitored leak detection system.

They say the new tanks will not be seen once complete but that a new forecourt canopy will be installed and improvements made to lighting and access and exit routes, if planning permission is granted.