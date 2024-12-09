Changes revealed at landmark Horsham pub

Changes have been revealed at a landmark Horsham pub.

Brewhouse & Kitchen in East Street has changed its name to The Rock and has undergone a smart new look.

It classes itself as a ‘Craft House’ offering craft beers, cocktails and smash burgers.

The pub was shut for a few days for renovations but reopened on Wednesday (December 4). It says it is bringing ‘a fresh and new experience to Horsham.’

It first opened as Brewhouse & Kitchen in 2018 after it took over the former Wabi Japanese restaurant on the corner of East Street and Denne Road.

