Cheapest petrol stations in Horsham as RAC issues new warning

The RAC has issued a warning to motorists as fuel prices surge this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.

In response, drivers may be tempted to fill up an extra container or two while prices are still relatively manageable or before they rise further.

After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.

In Horsham, the most expensive petrol stations for petrol as of July 9 are 136.9p a litre and 142.9p a litre for diesel, according to petrolprices.com.

The least expensive petrol station in Horsham as of July 9 is BP petrol station at Faygate with petrol at 135.9 per litre and diesel at 143.9p a litre

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned that storing petrol incorrectly at home could land you with a fine or even invalidate your car insurance if things go wrong.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Van Leasing, said: “Many drivers are trying to get ahead of rising prices by storing extra fuel at home, but it’s important to understand the risks and responsibilities that come with that.

“Petrol is one of the most flammable substances you can keep at home. Using the right containers and storing it safely can help prevent accidents and protect your insurance cover if anything goes wrong.

“It might be convenient to have spare fuel, but doing it wrong can end up costing far more than petrol at 136.9 you save.”

