Chichester cafe Wagtail Coffee and Yoga closes its doors to customers

A cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre appears to have closed its doors for good.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:14 BST
Wagtail Coffee and Yoga, in Church Square, Eastgate, has been closed for about a week, passers-by have noticed.

It is not yet known why the business has closed, but we will be sad to see it go.

The business hosted yoga classes and community events in the space, and served ethically-sourced coffee and locally-farmed food in its cafe.

The owner has been approached for comment.

