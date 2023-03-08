A Chichester car park will be transformed as a brand-new ‘Craft Fest’ including numerous live acts, street food vendors, craft beer and and axe-throwing is set to come to the city.

Set up by one of the city’s newest businesses, The Crafty Bishop, in Deanery Close, the event is set to bring a swig of summer fun to Chichester with a host of musical acts as well as street food from the Pass Café, Stones Throw Pizza as well as an axe-throwing trailer.

“We are hoping to sell out,” said Declan Marshall, who set up the pub with three close friends last August, “if we can make a real success of this, there is no reason to say that we can’t do it every year. It’s also a great way to support local businesses. There will be solo acts and band son both days. It’s a bit of summer fun.”

Tickets are on sale for £10 on the venue’s website here.

The team at the Crafty Bishop

The pub posted to social media: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the moment you have all been waiting for…A weekend jam packed with live music in Chichester! Spread the word loud, far and wide. Grab tickets quickly, as numbers are limited and stay tuned for further updates!”

