BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Chichester charity pop-up shop Cards For Good Causes returns

A Christmas card pop-up shop which raises money for charity will return to Chichester this month.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cards for Good Causes is set to open at The Old Court Room, the Council House, in North Street from mid-October.

Customers will be able to buy cards, gift wrap, decorations, stationery and homeware while raising funds for a charity of their choice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cards for Good Causes said: “The season for giving is almost upon us, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact UK households, making meaningful purchases is a must this Christmas.

Most Popular
A Christmas card pop-up shop which raises money for charity will return to Chichester this month.A Christmas card pop-up shop which raises money for charity will return to Chichester this month.
A Christmas card pop-up shop which raises money for charity will return to Chichester this month.

“With beautiful greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts galore, a visit to the Chichester Cards For Good Causes shop is guaranteed to have local residents, visitors and tourists singing carols, decking the halls and spreading festive cheer!”

Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, raising more than £40 million for local and national charities in the last decade alone.

Charities that will be supported by the money raised this year include a new addition of the Terrence Higgins Trust, as well as MS Society, RNLI, Alzheimer's, National Autistic Society, QEF, British Heart Foundation and many more local and national charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes, added: “We can’t wait to open our doors again this year, all thanks to the support of the Chichester community! If you’re looking for Christmas cards and gifts that give back, we have a fantastic selection available for you to purchase, all whilst supporting the charities of your choice. We hope to welcome you to our shop very soon!”