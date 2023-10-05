Chichester charity pop-up shop Cards For Good Causes returns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cards for Good Causes is set to open at The Old Court Room, the Council House, in North Street from mid-October.
Customers will be able to buy cards, gift wrap, decorations, stationery and homeware while raising funds for a charity of their choice.
A spokesperson for Cards for Good Causes said: “The season for giving is almost upon us, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact UK households, making meaningful purchases is a must this Christmas.
“With beautiful greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts galore, a visit to the Chichester Cards For Good Causes shop is guaranteed to have local residents, visitors and tourists singing carols, decking the halls and spreading festive cheer!”
Cards For Good Causes has opened shops around the UK each year since 1959, raising more than £40 million for local and national charities in the last decade alone.
Charities that will be supported by the money raised this year include a new addition of the Terrence Higgins Trust, as well as MS Society, RNLI, Alzheimer's, National Autistic Society, QEF, British Heart Foundation and many more local and national charities.
Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes, added: “We can’t wait to open our doors again this year, all thanks to the support of the Chichester community! If you’re looking for Christmas cards and gifts that give back, we have a fantastic selection available for you to purchase, all whilst supporting the charities of your choice. We hope to welcome you to our shop very soon!”