Chichester Deli to offer discounts for Chichester workers for Ivy opening

West Street Deli owner Jonathan Jones will be offering discounts to workers in and around Chichester

The deli located on West Street is offering discounts to workers in the city following on from the opening of the new restaurant on Thursday, June 21 after their initial opening date of Spring 2022 was delayed.

Jonathan Jones, owner of West Street Deli said: "Due to the number of staff they have and because I know one or two of them I’ve decided to give them a discount when using the Deli and after I commented about this on an Observer post yesterday, I want to extend this to all city workers.

“I want to offer all hot drinks at just £2 for takeaway and ten per cent lunches and ten per cent off all retail when spending £10 or more.“To qualify you just need to work in the city centre or within half a mile or so and have some sort of evidence of where they work.

"Market traders will also qualify as will those selling at the farmers market every other Friday.“People have to pay enough to get to work with fuel price and bus and train fair increases not to mention parking.

"That alongside all the other cost of living increases, this could help a few people out.