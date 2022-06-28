Paris came in at number one as it is home to more spas per km² than anywhere in the UK, US, Canada, and Europe with an impressive 965 spas across the city, while in the UK Chichester is the top spa break destination.

In the overall list it is tenth best location in the whole of the UK, EU and the US.

The study was conducted by travel experts at money.co.uk and looked at which cities had the most spas per square kilometre.



Chichester has 13 spas in the city, with starting prices for a top-rated spa setting you back around £95. Norwich comes in second place, with 32 spas across the city, giving visitors a high chance of visiting a spa whilst they visit.

Bath, Brighton and London make up the remaining top five respectively.

Brighton offers one of the lowest starting prices for a top-rated spa, at just £21, making it one of the most affordable across the UK.

Paris ranks as the best destination overall for those looking for a relaxing break with an impressive 965 spas across the city. Paris has so much to offer visitors, from beautiful art galleries, iconic historic buildings and great shops and restaurants. However, you can also escape the chaos of the city at Molitor Spa by Clarins (the top-rated spa in Paris), where prices start at £250 (€290) for a day spa pass.

Second is Barcelona, with 5.93 spas per sq. km, the Spanish city boasts 605 spas in total. Brussels is third on the list, with 73 spas in its 33 square kilometres, where access to the top-rated spa starts at £85 (€99).

The study looked at TripAdvisor data for spa and wellness listings in nearly every city in the UK, EU, and the USA, and compared this to the number of squared kilometres the city covers.