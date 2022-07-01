Crate and Apple in Westgate features a garden and front terrace.

Currently it is able to serve customers until 7pm on the front terrace but fresh plans, if successful, could see the venue serving until 9pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 26 years ago, the pub was successful in its plans to built a raised terrace out the front of the building, with a condition stating that it ‘shall not be used for any purpose whatsoever except between the hours of 10.00am and 7.00pm’.

The Crate and Apple in Westgate. Picture via Google Streetview

It is this condition that the venue is hoping to alter.

The plans were submitted to Chichester District Council on June 7 and have already received a flurry of support from neighbouring residents.

Westgate resident, Abigail Conway, wrote in support of the plans and said: “Since Covid outside areas have become more and more important especially for older and vulnerable demographics.

"The Crate and Apple has always been run in a responsible manner and I feel that extending the outside trading hours by two hours would have little impact on the surrounding residential area but would help immensely in taking advantage of the dinner trade through the summer months

"Hospitality is fighting for its survival and I feel it is incumbent on the public and the council to support our local pubs and restaurants as much as possible."

Brian and Margaret Raincock wrote in their support comment that permission for alteration was of huge benefit to the business and punters.

Part of their statement read: “It is vital for the financial viability of this essential facility within the community that it is able to develop its business and utilise its property assets creatively.”