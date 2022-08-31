Chichester shop owner gives final farewell ahead of closure

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Present Surprise in South Street announced earlier this month that it would be closing down as its owners prepare for retirement.

The unique and popular shop is due to close its doors on Saturday (September 3) and owners Dave and Adrian prepare to enjoy long walks and some travelling with their dog Edward.

Ahead of closure, the shop is offering at least 50 per cent discount across all products. Any remaining stock will be going to local charities.

Dave Hockridge outside Present Surprise in South Street

The announcement came as sad news to Chichester residents who

Dave Hockridge said: "It has been a complete pleasure having our unique store in Chichester and making so many friends over the years. If we hadn’t we wouldn’t have met so many lovely people

"We would like to thank all of our staff over the years and especially Terry, who has been with us the past seven. But now its time to retire, go on long dog walks with the boss Edward and generally chill out a bit whilst doing some travelling.

"We hope the good people of Chichester will continue to support their local high street and we wish everyone of our customers a fabulous future. We now have 50% off all cards and over 50% off all gifts until we close at the beginning of September.

"Chichester is a beautiful city filled with exciting shops and as we keep on saying its so much more than a coffee city.”