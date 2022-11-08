Chichester shop reopens following refurbishment
A shop in South Street has reopened its doors to customers after being closed for refurbishment.
Tesco Express in South Street had been gutted as refurbishment works took place in the shop.
The store closed on Saturday (October 1) at 8pm and officially reopened its doors on Tuesday, November 8.
The refurbishment has allowed for more products to be stocked on its shelves.
According to signs previously seen on its doors, the shop was to open on Friday, November 4 but faced a short delay.