The festive £10 payment will land automatically for millions of eligible claimants 🎄

Millions of people on certain benefits will receive a £10 Christmas Bonus from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) this December.

The one-off payment is tax-free and won’t affect other benefits. It’s designed as a small seasonal boost for people on long-term support, and it’s been in place for over 50 years.

You don’t need to apply. The money will be paid automatically into your account if you qualify.

When will the £10 Christmas Bonus be paid?

The bonus is usually paid in the first full week of December, and this year it’s expected to land between Monday, December 1 and Sunday, December 7, 2025.

It will appear on your bank statement as “DWP XB” or something similar, depending on your benefit type and payment system.

If you haven’t received it by the start of January, you should contact Jobcentre Plus or the Pension Service to check your eligibility.

A customer pays for goods at a market in east London. Millions on long-term benefits will receive a £10 Christmas Bonus from the DWP this December (Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In Scotland, the bonus is administered by Social Security Scotland, while in Northern Ireland, it is managed by the Department for Communities (DfC). Regardless of the administering body, the eligibility criteria remain consistent across the UK.

Who qualifies for the Christmas Bonus?

To get the £10 payment, you must be living in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, or Gibraltar during the qualifying week in early December.

You must also be receiving at least one of the eligible benefits during that week. If you’re married or in a civil partnership and you both meet the criteria, you’ll each get £10.

Full list of eligible benefits for 2025

The following benefits make you eligible for the DWP’s 2025 Christmas Bonus:

Adult Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Carer Support Payment

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) — once you’ve entered the main phase (after 13 weeks)

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Age Disability Payment

Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit element)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance (SADLA)

Severe Disablement Allowance

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension (if you’re at State Pension age)

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

The payment is automatic, so there’s no need to apply. It’s tax-free and doesn’t affect any of your other benefits.

The Christmas Bonus is separate from the Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payment, and Warm Home Discount schemes.

The £10 amount has remained the same since 1972, though campaigners have urged the government to increase it in line with inflation.

