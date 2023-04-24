Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Circus entertainers to perform at special Horsham market event

Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday (April 30).

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

Local market entrepreneurs will be competing to be 2023’s UK Young Trader of the Year during the event being held in the Bishopric area of West Street.

It will be the first time Horsham is the venue for a local heat of the national Market Traders Federation Young Traders Market competition and winners will go forward to a regional final at Borough Market in London and then potentially the national final at Stratford-on-Avon later this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone is invited to go along and support the event which will feature a broad range of street food and live entertainment with interactive circus skills, and a chance to shop local from surrounding businesses from 11am to 3pm.

Most Popular
Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30
Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which is organising the event in association with the National Market Traders Federation and the district’s local market operators, said: “This will be a great event for visitors and traders alike with a wide range of up-and-coming younger businesses showcased.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? In pictures: Four-bedroom detached house with separate three-bed cottage and annexe

Angling club in hot water over fishing at lakes near Horsham

“Stalls are still being reserved but already you can expect to find handmade chocolates, cakes and savouries, bags and accessories, crochet & home décor, eco – household and self-care refills and artisan liqueurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30
Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30

"There will be a limited quantity of the new District Markets/King’s Coronation exclusive shopping bags available for some lucky purchasers on the day, so it will be worth checking out each stall’s wares.

"The fantastic locally based ‘Poi Passion’ will be bringing their special blend of circus performance and skills workshops to the event, entertaining adults, and children in equal measure.”

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilWest Street