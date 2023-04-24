Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday (April 30).

Local market entrepreneurs will be competing to be 2023’s UK Young Trader of the Year during the event being held in the Bishopric area of West Street.

It will be the first time Horsham is the venue for a local heat of the national Market Traders Federation Young Traders Market competition and winners will go forward to a regional final at Borough Market in London and then potentially the national final at Stratford-on-Avon later this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is invited to go along and support the event which will feature a broad range of street food and live entertainment with interactive circus skills, and a chance to shop local from surrounding businesses from 11am to 3pm.

Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which is organising the event in association with the National Market Traders Federation and the district’s local market operators, said: “This will be a great event for visitors and traders alike with a wide range of up-and-coming younger businesses showcased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stalls are still being reserved but already you can expect to find handmade chocolates, cakes and savouries, bags and accessories, crochet & home décor, eco – household and self-care refills and artisan liqueurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circus performers will be among entertainers at a special market event being held in Horsham on Sunday April 30

"There will be a limited quantity of the new District Markets/King’s Coronation exclusive shopping bags available for some lucky purchasers on the day, so it will be worth checking out each stall’s wares.