Claim a free cup of tea at three Sussex cafés this weekend – here's how to do it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex-based Bird & Blend Tea Co is offering a free cup of tea to anyone visiting its Worthing and Brighton stores this weekend.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th, anyone who visits its stores at Brighton Beach, 38-39 Kings Road Arches; Brighton Laines, 41 Gardner St; and Worthing, Unit 3, Woods Way, can claim the offer with no purchase necessary.

It is part of its ‘Traitors to tradition’ campaign, which celebrates new research commissioned by the brand. The survey of 2,000 UK adults reveals that 85% of Brits are ready to part ways with long-standing British customs which include rigid work schedules and our usual traditional tea making habits, as well as predictable British weather chat.

HAVE YOU READ? New coffee and bookshop to open in Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird & Blend Tea Co is offering people a free cup from its new Earl Grey range all this weekend

The free tea being offered is from Bird & Blend Tea Co’s new range of Earl Grey teas, which all have a modern twist on the traditional brew.

The new Earl Grey line up features:

Smoky Earl Grey, a bold & complex blend with Lapsang Souchong

Elderflower Earl Grey, light, floral, and refreshingly modern

Chocolate Earl Grey, a decadent afternoon tea twist

Caramel Earl Grey, perfectly rich, creamy, and utterly indulgent

Charlotte Berman, finalist on BBC’s The Traitors series 3, is supporting the results of the traitors to tradition survey and free cuppa for all. She said: “Being a ‘traitor’ has its perks. I’ve always found it fun to challenge the norm. Whilst traditions can be comforting, they can also hold us back. Sometimes, the best way to discover something amazing, like an incredible new tea, is to break a few rules.”