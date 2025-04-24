Claim a free cup of tea at three Sussex cafés this weekend – here's how to do it
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th, anyone who visits its stores at Brighton Beach, 38-39 Kings Road Arches; Brighton Laines, 41 Gardner St; and Worthing, Unit 3, Woods Way, can claim the offer with no purchase necessary.
It is part of its ‘Traitors to tradition’ campaign, which celebrates new research commissioned by the brand. The survey of 2,000 UK adults reveals that 85% of Brits are ready to part ways with long-standing British customs which include rigid work schedules and our usual traditional tea making habits, as well as predictable British weather chat.
HAVE YOU READ? New coffee and bookshop to open in Worthing
The free tea being offered is from Bird & Blend Tea Co’s new range of Earl Grey teas, which all have a modern twist on the traditional brew.
The new Earl Grey line up features:
- Smoky Earl Grey, a bold & complex blend with Lapsang Souchong
- Elderflower Earl Grey, light, floral, and refreshingly modern
- Chocolate Earl Grey, a decadent afternoon tea twist
- Caramel Earl Grey, perfectly rich, creamy, and utterly indulgent
Charlotte Berman, finalist on BBC’s The Traitors series 3, is supporting the results of the traitors to tradition survey and free cuppa for all. She said: “Being a ‘traitor’ has its perks. I’ve always found it fun to challenge the norm. Whilst traditions can be comforting, they can also hold us back. Sometimes, the best way to discover something amazing, like an incredible new tea, is to break a few rules.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.