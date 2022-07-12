Close Brothers Asset Management announces another new investment hire in Chichester as it continues to expand it regional presence

Close Brothers Asset Management has announced the appointment of Paul Morley at Chichester - who joins as an Investment Director as the business expands its bespoke investment management offering in the South East of England.

By Gary Shipton
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:20 pm

Paul will be joining the recent hires of James Nield, Robert Clough, Tim Harman and Joe Boxall based at the new Chichester office and the company says the move represents CBAM’s commitment to growing its offering to private clients, charities, trusts and companies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Giles Marshall, Head of Bespoke at Close Brothers Asset Management, said: “CBAM is dedicated to expanding its regional presence, and this will remain a strategic priority over the coming years. We believe that our clients continue to value a personal and local connection with their investment managers. Paul will be crucial in helping us to maintain the high level of personalised service our clients expect.”

Close Brothers Asset Management provides a full range of advice, investment management and self-directed services to private clients and professional advisers.

Paul Morley will be joining the recent hires of James Nield, Robert Clough, Tim Harman and Joe Boxall based at the new Chichester office